Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 2,909 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.45.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA traded down $1.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $449.44. 3,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $430.47 and a 200 day moving average of $412.26. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $483.80.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.94 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.