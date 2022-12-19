Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 43,798 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,569 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 43,798 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.71.

Insider Activity

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.12. 41,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,939,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.33. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $138.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

