Wesbanco Bank Inc. Trims Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,958 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Electric Power by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,884 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in American Electric Power by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,687,000 after acquiring an additional 644,386 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in American Electric Power by 3.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,309,000 after acquiring an additional 386,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,830,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,982,000 after purchasing an additional 641,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.96. 29,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,045,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.09. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.74%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

