Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (EMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance
NYSE EMD opened at $8.93 on Monday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
