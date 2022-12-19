Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (EMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

NYSE EMD opened at $8.93 on Monday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter worth $134,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 26.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

