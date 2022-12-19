Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of EHI stock opened at $7.10 on Monday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 60.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 156,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

