Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of EHI stock opened at $7.10 on Monday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI)
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.