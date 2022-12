Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE HYI opened at $12.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.20. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $15.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 33,594 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

