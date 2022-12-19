Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:SBI)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock opened at $7.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $9.71.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 16,005 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 25.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 18,558 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 75.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 28,268 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.