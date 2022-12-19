Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:SBI)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock opened at $7.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $9.71.
Insider Buying and Selling at Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund
In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.
