Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $31.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $43.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on WDC. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.14.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $31.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.69. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $69.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Western Digital had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 148.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 411.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 299.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 368.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.