WhiteCoin Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $41.85 million and approximately $698,826.87 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0549 or 0.00000334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00379002 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00030743 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022847 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000976 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00017482 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000421 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 969,607,235 coins and its circulating supply is 762,139,468 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

