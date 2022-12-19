Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Shares of WVVI stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 million, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

