Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.
Shares of WVVI stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 million, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21.
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
