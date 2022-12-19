Williams Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 639,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,559,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 12.3% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $23.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.33.

