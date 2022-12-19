Williams Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Williams Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,427,528 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040,033 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,804,000 after buying an additional 3,848,231 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,817,000 after buying an additional 1,180,000 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,128 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.58 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.10.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

