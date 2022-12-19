WINkLink 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.03 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. WINkLink has a total market cap of $75.44 million and $7.03 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WINkLink has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One WINkLink token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $850.26 or 0.05126717 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.79 or 0.00487141 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,786.98 or 0.28863365 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00008023 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $11,597,222.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

