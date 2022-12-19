WINkLink (WIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $74.80 Million

WINkLink (WIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. During the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $74.80 million and $8.66 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINkLink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINkLink Token Profile

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

