WOW-token Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $438.17 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $438.17 million and approximately $9.26 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.30 or 0.01475674 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00009012 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00019764 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00032711 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.58 or 0.01690566 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001111 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04380125 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $2.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

