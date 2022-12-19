Wrapped BNB Market Cap Achieves $914.74 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $914.74 million and approximately $69.43 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for approximately $243.06 or 0.01462461 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,763,358 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

