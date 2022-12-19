Wrapped Cardano Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $8.83 Billion (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $8.83 billion and approximately $70,051.12 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001532 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 34,490,290,558 coins. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 34,277,702,081.605 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.26620857 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $13,630.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

