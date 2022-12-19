Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $88.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $80.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $70.39 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $93.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.12.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,065,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,345.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,065,819.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,345.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,078,910. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $839,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 625.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 157,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 135,709 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,129,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 141,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 52,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Get Rating

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

