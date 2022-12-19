XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Price Down 7%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $9.58. Approximately 275,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 18,063,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on XPEV. UBS Group upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. China Renaissance downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.50 to $11.30 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of XPeng to $8.92 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

XPeng Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About XPeng

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,724,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495,477 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 1,057.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,686,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022,327 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,316,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,339 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in XPeng by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,024,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in XPeng by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,404,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,917 shares during the period. 25.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Further Reading

