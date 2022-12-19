XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Price Down 7%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $9.58. Approximately 275,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 18,063,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on XPEV. UBS Group upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. China Renaissance downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.50 to $11.30 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of XPeng to $8.92 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.89.
XPeng Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About XPeng
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.
Further Reading
