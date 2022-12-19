Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XPER. BWS Financial raised Xperi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group started coverage on Xperi in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xperi presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Xperi Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ XPER opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Xperi has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $383.26 million and a PE ratio of 5.12.

Institutional Trading of Xperi

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $121.64 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Xperi will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Xperi by 577.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 938,373 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Xperi by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 935,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,196,000 after acquiring an additional 735,159 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Xperi by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,853,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,486,000 after acquiring an additional 453,289 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Xperi by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 908,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 445,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Xperi by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,439,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after acquiring an additional 417,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

