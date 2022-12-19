XRUN (XRUN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $329.01 Million

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. XRUN has a market capitalization of $329.01 million and approximately $400,978.19 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRUN token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00002039 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, XRUN has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official website is xrun.run/m. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

