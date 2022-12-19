Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.62

Shares of Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62.

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan. It provides securities brokerage, credit card, leasing, consulting, and other services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shimonoseki, Japan.

