Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.62

Shares of Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.
Yamaguchi Financial Group Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62.
Yamaguchi Financial Group Company Profile
Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan. It provides securities brokerage, credit card, leasing, consulting, and other services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shimonoseki, Japan.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yamaguchi Financial Group (YFGSF)
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.