YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) rose 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.84 and last traded at $7.84. Approximately 22,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,249,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

YPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $4.50 to $5.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average is $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,367,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $272,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $324,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 131,673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 26,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 451,016 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 15,023 shares during the last quarter. 7.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

