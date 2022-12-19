Zcash Price Tops $43.14 on Top Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last week, Zcash has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $688.10 million and $46.55 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for about $43.14 or 0.00257878 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00079824 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00052635 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003063 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,950,456 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

