Zcash (ZEC) Market Capitalization Tops $672.07 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $42.13 or 0.00255319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $672.07 million and $44.56 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00078505 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00050478 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003063 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,953,550 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

