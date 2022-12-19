ZClassic (ZCL) Achieves Market Cap of $335,108.31

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0361 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $335,108.31 and approximately $19.80 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00253332 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00077811 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00051392 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003121 BTC.

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

