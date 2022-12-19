Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) COO Sells $811,877.82 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $811,877.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,879,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Dali Rajic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 30th, Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00.
Zscaler Stock Performance
Shares of ZS traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,201,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.86. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.46 and a fifty-two week high of $332.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.93 and a beta of 0.82.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Zscaler by 221.1% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter worth $37,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
