0x (ZRX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9.43 Million

0x (ZRX) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. 0x has a total market cap of $141.73 million and $9.43 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 0x has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One 0x token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000990 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 0x

0x launched on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0x.org. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0x Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time.Discord”

