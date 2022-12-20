10,302 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Acquired by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,063,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,233,000 after purchasing an additional 497,510 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,034,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,818,000 after buying an additional 70,742 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,468,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,398,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,590,000 after acquiring an additional 916,935 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,026,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,672 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $54.20 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $47.64 and a 1-year high of $68.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.15.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.