1,542 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Acquired by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $618,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 595.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $327.22 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $369.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $327.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.63.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

