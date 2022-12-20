16,540 Shares in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Acquired by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,000. Well Done LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,484,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 29,454.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,083,000 after purchasing an additional 124,297 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 135.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,300,000 after purchasing an additional 104,250 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 499.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,671,000 after purchasing an additional 102,570 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 204.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,910,000 after purchasing an additional 99,632 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $202.21. 514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,398. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.51 and a fifty-two week high of $215.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.35 and its 200-day moving average is $196.32.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

