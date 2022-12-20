1,780 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Bought by EdgeRock Capital LLC

EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 18,606 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 37.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,068,000 after buying an additional 611,542 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 69.1% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.66. 57,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,981,223. The company has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

