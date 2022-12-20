1irstGold (1GOLD) Price Hits $68.87

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One 1irstGold token can currently be bought for about $68.87 or 0.00408840 BTC on popular exchanges. 1irstGold has a total market cap of $5.57 million and approximately $3,724.73 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1irstGold Token Profile

1irstGold was first traded on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

