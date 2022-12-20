1irstGold Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,330.21 (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One 1irstGold token can currently be purchased for about $68.73 or 0.00407636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstGold has a total market capitalization of $5.56 million and $4,330.21 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 1irstGold has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 1irstGold

1irstGold launched on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

