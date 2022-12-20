2,606 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Acquired by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.12. The firm has a market cap of $78.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $196.10.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

