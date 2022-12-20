2,907 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Acquired by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 397.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $84.31 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

