35,024 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after buying an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896,122 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $777,111,000. Finally, Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $359,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $64.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.18.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.