558 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Acquired by EdgeRock Capital LLC

EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 558 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 230.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.78.

WM stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,617. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.36. The firm has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

