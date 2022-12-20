6,584 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $269.75 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $404.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.31.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.