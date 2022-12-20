67,643 Shares in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 67,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.99% of Semler Scientific at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMLR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Semler Scientific by 116.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 19,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Semler Scientific by 28.3% in the first quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. 37.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semler Scientific stock opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $233.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.67. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.49.

Separately, B. Riley cut Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

