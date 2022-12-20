89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives $25.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.25.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETNB. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on 89bio from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other 89bio news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,172,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $8,971,468.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,955,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,508,886.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89bio
89bio Trading Down 6.5 %
NASDAQ ETNB opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. 89bio has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $458.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.44.
89bio Company Profile
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 89bio (ETNB)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.