89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives $25.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETNB. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on 89bio from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get 89bio alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 89bio news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,172,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $8,971,468.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,955,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,508,886.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89bio

89bio Trading Down 6.5 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in 89bio during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in 89bio by 33.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 395.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 89bio during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 62.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 26,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. 89bio has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $458.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.44.

89bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.