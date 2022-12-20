AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) Trading 0.2% Higher

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.95 and last traded at $28.85. 4,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 10,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.74.

Institutional Trading of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 2.06% of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

