Acala Token Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000721 BTC on exchanges. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $69.51 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Acala Token

Acala Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 571,172,222 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 571,172,222 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.12348565 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,558,330.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

