Acala Token Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $69.48 million and $1.54 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000723 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Acala Token has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00013539 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 42% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036770 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00040966 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005944 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00020393 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00226983 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

ACA is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 571,172,222 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 571,172,222 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.12348565 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,558,330.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.