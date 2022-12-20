Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Raised by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in Accenture by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total transaction of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,291,212.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,291,212.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accenture Stock Up 2.3 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.78.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $5.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.30. The stock had a trading volume of 18,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,812. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.50. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $164.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.