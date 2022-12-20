Achain (ACT) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges

Achain (ACT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last week, Achain has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $51,140.58 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007716 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00026022 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000324 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004761 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005050 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005203 BTC.

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

