Achain Market Cap Hits $1.29 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 20th. Achain has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $63,509.71 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007710 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025968 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000327 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004771 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005242 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

