Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $190.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $200.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AYI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AYI stock opened at $166.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.25. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $142.71 and a 52 week high of $220.97.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.58. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 60.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 23.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 52.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 9.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

Recommended Stories

