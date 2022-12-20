Ade LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ade LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Ade LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ade LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,642,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,295,000 after buying an additional 507,318 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,447,000 after acquiring an additional 446,449 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,557,000 after purchasing an additional 433,997 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,635,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,104,000 after purchasing an additional 147,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,220,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,688,000 after purchasing an additional 95,431 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $139.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.97.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

