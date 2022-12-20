Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives $38.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADNT. StockNews.com began coverage on Adient in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adient from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

In related news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $43,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,868.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adient news, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil sold 29,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $1,104,430.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,325.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 1,200 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $43,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,868.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,762 shares of company stock worth $1,395,463 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 19.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Adient by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Adient by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adient stock opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. Adient has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average is $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 2.65.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Adient will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

