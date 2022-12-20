Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives $38.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.25.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADNT. StockNews.com began coverage on Adient in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adient from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $43,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,868.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adient news, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil sold 29,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $1,104,430.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,325.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 1,200 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $43,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,868.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,762 shares of company stock worth $1,395,463 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Adient
Adient Trading Down 1.3 %
Adient stock opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. Adient has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average is $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 2.65.
Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Adient will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Adient Company Profile
Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adient (ADNT)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.